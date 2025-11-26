Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 94.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NAVN. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Navan in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Navan in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Navan in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Navan in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Navan in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

Get Navan alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Navan

Navan Stock Down 2.4%

About Navan

NAVN stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Navan has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

(Get Free Report)

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it’s the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It’s about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.