Natl Bk Canada Downgrades Quebecor (TSE:QBR) to Hold

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Natl Bk Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Quebecor

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.