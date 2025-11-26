Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $458,104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $303.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $825.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.