MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

MNSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered MINISO Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.20 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.15. MINISO Group has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $27.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 579.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3,465.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 37.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

