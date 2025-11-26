Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Insider Brett Argirakis Sells 6,501 Shares

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) insider Brett Argirakis sold 6,501 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $381,478.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,685.36. This represents a 19.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:MTX opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,962.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter. Minerals Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,400.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,429,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at $492,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 104.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTX

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.