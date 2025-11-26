Michelle Zatlyn Sells 35,099 Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total value of $6,993,826.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,829.30. This trade represents a 58.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $4,847,943.87.

On Friday, November 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $4,823,841.33.

On Thursday, October 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $5,522,558.58.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.20, for a total transaction of $5,594,866.20.

On Thursday, September 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $5,448,456.09.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.45, for a total transaction of $5,729,481.45.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NET opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.31 and its 200-day moving average is $199.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of -657.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The business had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after buying an additional 41,095 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,389,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

