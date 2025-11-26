Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $MLCO Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,656 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 0.70. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 1.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.