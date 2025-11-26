MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNKD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MannKind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on MannKind from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of MNKD opened at $5.36 on Monday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $250,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,032,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,949.42. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay R. Singh sold 18,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $94,448.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 455,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,711.33. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MannKind by 12.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

