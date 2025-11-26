Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.26 and traded as low as $4.56. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 20,560 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 58.67% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 363,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. RW Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 15.3% in the third quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 436,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

