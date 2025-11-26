Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $151.93 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $167.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day moving average is $113.50. The company has a market cap of $190.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

