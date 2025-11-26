Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 328.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETHA opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

