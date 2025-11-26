Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 1,435.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 15.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Affirm by 41.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Affirm by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 36,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,503,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,773,000. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $58,178,419.51. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,294,995 shares of company stock valued at $111,293,203 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 3.57.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.