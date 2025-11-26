Magnetar Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global Industrial Company $GIC

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 82.0% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 401,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 180,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $3,427,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 66.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,056 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. Global Industrial Company has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $38.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $353.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIC. Wall Street Zen cut Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

