Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,924 Aptiv PLC $APTV

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 694,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aptiv from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

