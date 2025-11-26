Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $294,000 in Argan, Inc. $AGX

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,333 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Argan by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 108.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Argan by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 12.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 11,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $3,242,363.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,864.82. This trade represents a 23.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $1,230,201.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,210,883.91. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,111. Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGX. Glj Research upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Argan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Argan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Argan Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AGX opened at $371.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.64. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.02 and a 12 month high of $399.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.69.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.51. Argan had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.The business had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

