Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,454 Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Viking by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 701,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,866,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Viking by 15.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the first quarter valued at $2,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

VIK stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.20. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Viking had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 716.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viking from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Viking from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Viking in a report on Friday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

