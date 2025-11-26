Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Yext $YEXT

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 16.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Yext by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Yext by 24.3% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Yext by 19.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 1.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 420,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

Yext Stock Down 0.2%

YEXT stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. Yext has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 million. Yext had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 1.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yext will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Yext

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.