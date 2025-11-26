Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,038 PrimeEnergy Corporation $PNRG

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PrimeEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

PrimeEnergy Stock Up 1.6%

PrimeEnergy stock opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PrimeEnergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $126.40 and a fifty-two week high of $243.49.

PrimeEnergy ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $45.97 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PrimeEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised PrimeEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PrimeEnergy Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

