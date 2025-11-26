Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,777 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Loar worth $48,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loar by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Loar by 5,286.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Loar in the second quarter valued at $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Loar by 16.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loar during the second quarter worth about $154,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Loar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Loar Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:LOAR opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.15 and a beta of 0.19.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Loar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Loar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Featured Articles

