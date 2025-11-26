Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Lion Finance Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 8,600.00 and last traded at 8,595.00, with a volume of 63843 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8,575.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lion Finance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 9,200 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 7,771.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is 7,361.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported 350.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion Finance Group had a net margin of 73.73% and a return on equity of 38.89%. On average, analysts predict that Lion Finance Group PLC will post 1221.6828479 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia.

