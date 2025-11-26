Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU) Insider Robert Miller Buys 821,791 Shares of Stock

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Miller acquired 821,791 shares of Lindsay Australia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of A$498,827.14.

Robert Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsay Australia alerts:

On Monday, October 20th, Robert Miller bought 699,276 shares of Lindsay Australia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.62 per share, with a total value of A$436,348.22.

Lindsay Australia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $277.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26.

About Lindsay Australia

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, and horticulture sectors in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments. It also provides seed, chemical, nutrients, fertilizer, irrigation, farm consumables, and packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.