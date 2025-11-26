Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU) Insider Robert Miller Buys 821,791 Shares of Stock

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Miller acquired 821,791 shares of Lindsay Australia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of A$498,827.14.
Robert Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 20th, Robert Miller bought 699,276 shares of Lindsay Australia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.62 per share, with a total value of A$436,348.22.
Lindsay Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $277.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26.
About Lindsay Australia
Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, and horticulture sectors in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments. It also provides seed, chemical, nutrients, fertilizer, irrigation, farm consumables, and packaging.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lindsay Australia
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.