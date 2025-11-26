Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $406.09 and last traded at $407.85, with a volume of 3575822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $407.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.83.

Linde Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $445.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.63.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 195.2% during the third quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

