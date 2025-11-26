LGI (ASX:LGI) Insider Abigail Cheadle Acquires 7,792 Shares

LGI Limited (ASX:LGI – Get Free Report) insider Abigail Cheadle acquired 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.20.

The firm has a market cap of $265.54 million, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.43.

About LGI

LGI Limited provides carbon abatement and renewable energy solutions with biogas from landfill. The company operates through Renewable Energy, Carbon Abatement, and Infrastructure Construction and Management segments. It offers greenhouse gas abatement solutions. In addition, the company operates and maintains biogas extraction infrastructure and flaring systems.

