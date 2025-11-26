Lauer Wealth LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.32. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -54.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In other news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,602. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

