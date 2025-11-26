L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Major Shareholder Aron English Sells 27,003 Shares of Stock

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron English sold 27,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $724,760.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,267,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,020,478.36. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster Company has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $275.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.38 million. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 17.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,179,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 172,492 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 161.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the third quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the second quarter worth $489,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Singular Research upgraded L.B. Foster to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L.B. Foster has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Articles

