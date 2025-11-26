Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 320 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 280 to GBX 285 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 312 to GBX 306 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 306 to GBX 331 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 301.17.
View Our Latest Research Report on Kingfisher
Kingfisher Stock Up 0.3%
Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 15.30 EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingfisher will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current year.
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,900 stores, supported by a team of c.76,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.