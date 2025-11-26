Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 320 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 280 to GBX 285 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 312 to GBX 306 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 306 to GBX 331 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 301.17.

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 310.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 298.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.75. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 227.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 320.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 15.30 EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingfisher will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current year.

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,900 stores, supported by a team of c.76,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

