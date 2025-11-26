Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,242 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 835.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 56,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,327 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,173,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,670,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 538,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 37,164 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,031,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,031.60. This trade represents a 36.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $535.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

