Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $5.31. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 118,422 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.30) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

