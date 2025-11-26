Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.64 and traded as low as GBX 0.52. Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.59, with a volume of 43,528 shares.

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Up 6.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.64.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

