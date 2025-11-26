JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF $AAXJ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $244,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Finley Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 21,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,103,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $96.62.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.