JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,008,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 431,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Copa were worth $220,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Copa by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copa by 12.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in Copa in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 39.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Copa and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Copa from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Copa Stock Up 1.5%

CPA stock opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.80. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $913.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.51 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.