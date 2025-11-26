JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 201,437 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,608,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $235,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

