Joseph Mansueto Sells 7,250 Shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.89, for a total value of $1,528,952.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,609,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,692,673.63. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Morningstar Trading Up 1.6%
NASDAQ MORN opened at $213.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.89 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.06.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.29 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.68%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Morningstar by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 14.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
