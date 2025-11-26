Joe Ford Purchases 20,000 Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock

Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe Ford acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 433,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,733.92. This trade represents a 4.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Westrock Coffee Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. Westrock Coffee Company has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 98.07% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.The company had revenue of $354.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 79.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 130.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEST. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westrock Coffee has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

