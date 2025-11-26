James Pursley Sells 15,000 Shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Stock

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) President James Pursley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $683,550.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 789,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,995,834.14. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hinge Health Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Hinge Health stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. Hinge Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.44 million. Hinge Health’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hinge Health announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HNGE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hinge Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hinge Health from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Hinge Health from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Hinge Health from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNGE. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at about $3,089,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,172,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

