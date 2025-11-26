James Blackie Sells 4,659 Shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $24,692.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 501,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,478.30. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, James Blackie sold 3,012 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $16,806.96.

On Friday, September 5th, James Blackie sold 3,770 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $20,810.40.

On Thursday, September 4th, James Blackie sold 4,592 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $25,347.84.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, James Blackie sold 2,549 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $13,841.07.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, James Blackie sold 2,314 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $12,958.40.

ON24 Stock Performance

ONTF opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.66. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 22.09%.The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.87 million. ON24 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of ON24

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ON24 by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ON24 by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 24.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 33.9% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 29.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

