Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

