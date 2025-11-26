Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,173 Shares of Mplx Lp $MPLX

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mplx by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.7% in the second quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 2,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Mplx had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0765 per share. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 91.31%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

