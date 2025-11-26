J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 264.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FTEC opened at $220.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $240.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.