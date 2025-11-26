J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 180,418 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3,414.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 89.0% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.3%

XYLD stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

