iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $32,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,615.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,024,000 after acquiring an additional 362,587 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,447,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $24,298,000. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,304,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 121,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after buying an additional 57,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWO opened at $322.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $337.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

