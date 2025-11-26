iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Purchased by Richmond Investment Services LLC

Richmond Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,675,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,581,000 after buying an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,686,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,962,000 after purchasing an additional 81,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,219,000 after purchasing an additional 568,565 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,440,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,646,000 after purchasing an additional 235,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,202,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.58.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

