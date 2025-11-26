iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,569 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,374,000 after buying an additional 3,359,853 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,634,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,062,000 after buying an additional 3,149,813 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 670.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,894,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

