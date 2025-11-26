iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $227,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 127,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 319,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after buying an additional 54,432 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.51 and a 200 day moving average of $156.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

