iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,070,000 after buying an additional 768,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,591,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,567,000 after purchasing an additional 105,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $678.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $640.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

