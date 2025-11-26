iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,068 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,394.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,024.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.
NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $48.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60.
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
