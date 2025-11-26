Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) in the last few weeks:

  • 11/24/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 11/17/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 11/13/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 11/12/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $2.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/10/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor was given a new $2.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 11/8/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 10/29/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1.35 to $2.10. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/20/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
  • 10/20/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $2.50 to $2.80. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/15/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 10/8/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 9/27/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at Clear Channel Outdoor

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $14,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,197,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,553,164.83. This represents a 23.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

