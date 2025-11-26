Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) in the last few weeks:
- 11/24/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/17/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/12/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $2.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor was given a new $2.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 11/8/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/29/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1.35 to $2.10. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 10/20/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $2.50 to $2.80. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/8/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 9/27/2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insider Activity at Clear Channel Outdoor
In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $14,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,197,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,553,164.83. This represents a 23.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.
