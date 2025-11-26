Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $34.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.8370.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Intel has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $171.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,586.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

