Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,991,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,921,000 after acquiring an additional 330,165 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 113.6% during the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 247,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 131,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,409,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1,228.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 55,368 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFIN shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $110.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

