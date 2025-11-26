Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 7,004 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Regency Centers by 3.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at $19,112,519.16. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.27.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 139.17%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

